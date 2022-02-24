Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,054 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.06 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

