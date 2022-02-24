Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,983.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 313,058 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 140.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 963,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 563,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the third quarter worth about $9,091,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

