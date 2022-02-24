Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

