Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $16,850,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,492 shares of company stock worth $3,743,040. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.