Eaton Vance Management Sells 10,714 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 805.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.29.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

