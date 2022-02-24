eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

