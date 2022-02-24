EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 41962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

