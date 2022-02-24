Efinity Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.73 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109329 BTC.

About Efinity Token

EFI is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

