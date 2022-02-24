Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.745-4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 472,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,972. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.