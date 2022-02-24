Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.