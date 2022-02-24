Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.00. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.