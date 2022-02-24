Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 52,323 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elliott Opportunity II (EOCW)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.