Empiric Student Property plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ESP opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 70.70 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

