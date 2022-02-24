Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces Earnings Results

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 2,184,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eneti by 8,059.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period.

NETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

