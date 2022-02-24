Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

NETI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eneti by 3,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 510,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 619.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 253,445 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

