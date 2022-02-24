Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.60 and last traded at $138.96. 143,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,633,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,045 shares of company stock worth $22,550,618 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.