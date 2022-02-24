Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) COO Sells $1,236,240.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.19. 1,124,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Entegris by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.