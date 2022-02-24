Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 116,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $124.37 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

