Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.50 on Thursday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Entergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

