Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

