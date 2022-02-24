Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Envela shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 83,939 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

