Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Envela shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 83,939 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.24.
About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envela (ELA)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.