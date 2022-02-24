Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.19. Envela shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 83,939 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Envela alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envela by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envela in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Envela by 4.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.