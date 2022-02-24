Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

