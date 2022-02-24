EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 72,106 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 996.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

