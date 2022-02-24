EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1,291.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

MDT opened at $103.03 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

