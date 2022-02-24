EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 521,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.