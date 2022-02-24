EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

