EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,680 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261,206 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.