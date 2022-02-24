EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 65.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,821. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.