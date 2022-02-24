Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Ronald Walter Tratch Sells 6,310 Shares of Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$232,771.

TSE EQB opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.06 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

