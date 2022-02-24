Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$70.50 and last traded at C$73.64, with a volume of 48424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.52.

Specifically, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,598.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

