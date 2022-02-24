Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AGIO stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

