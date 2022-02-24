Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $308.45 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.95 and a 200-day moving average of $363.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

