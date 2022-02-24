Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,981,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $11,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after buying an additional 107,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

