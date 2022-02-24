Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Shares of TNDM opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $126.17.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

