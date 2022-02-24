Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,015.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,015 ($13.80) and last traded at GBX 1,035 ($14.08), with a volume of 29455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,100 ($14.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of £528.23 million and a PE ratio of 46.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.18.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

