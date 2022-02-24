ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 5.7%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 1,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 674,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.