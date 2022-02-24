Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

ESS stock opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.63 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.