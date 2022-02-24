Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $11.65 on Thursday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,201,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,775. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

