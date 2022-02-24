Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $124.80

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.80 and last traded at $129.03, with a volume of 14197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

