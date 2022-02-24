Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.08 and last traded at $90.20. Approximately 245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

EUXTF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.