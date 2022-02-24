Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ES stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
