Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.08%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

