EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. 348,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.