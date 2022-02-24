Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EVFM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.