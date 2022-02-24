Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.