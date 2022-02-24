Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

EVH opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,974,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

