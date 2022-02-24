Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
