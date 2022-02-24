Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 345,138 shares of company stock worth $630,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.