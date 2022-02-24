Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,111. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

