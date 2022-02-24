ExclusiveCoin Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $309,960.67 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004816 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

