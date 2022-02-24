eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $4.67 on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 102,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 438,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,588,443 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eXp World by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eXp World by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.