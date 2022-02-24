Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $112.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.22, but opened at $99.85. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Expeditors International of Washington shares last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 10,841 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.
In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
